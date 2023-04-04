Riverview Trust Co Sells 858 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Riverview Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 138.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 49.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 54.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 76,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 14,940 shares during the period. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 80.1% in the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 7,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $2.91 on Tuesday, hitting $122.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,854. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.27 and a twelve month high of $188.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.21. The company has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.89.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.