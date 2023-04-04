ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 252,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the previous session’s volume of 108,040 shares.The stock last traded at $53.95 and had previously closed at $54.60.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.45.

Institutional Trading of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 700.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,542,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

About ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

