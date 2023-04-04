Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roku from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Susquehanna raised Roku from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Roku from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Roku from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.38.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $65.71 on Friday. Roku has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $135.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.95 and its 200-day moving average is $55.90.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.04. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $867.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Roku will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $545,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,182.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roku news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $545,727.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,182.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $953,729. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in Roku by 8,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

