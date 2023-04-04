S. R. Schill & Associates Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

S. R. Schill & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 1.5% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,000. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 751,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,749,000 after acquiring an additional 9,178 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of COWZ traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.81. 1,554,900 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average of $46.80.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

