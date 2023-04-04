S. R. Schill & Associates Has $309,000 Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 203.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,154,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,779,000 after purchasing an additional 774,602 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 630,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,785,000 after acquiring an additional 160,987 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 432,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,670,000 after acquiring an additional 152,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 222.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 417,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,282,000 after purchasing an additional 287,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 98.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,507,000 after purchasing an additional 64,484 shares in the last quarter.

SMH traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $258.87. 1,838,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,054,906. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $166.97 and a 1-year high of $268.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.62.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

