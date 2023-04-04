S. R. Schill & Associates Makes New $417,000 Investment in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TER. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 264.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 114.2% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of TER stock traded down $2.36 on Tuesday, reaching $104.44. 351,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,586. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $118.17. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.71 and a 200-day moving average of $92.50.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 10.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $1,112,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,861.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $1,112,977.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,861.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,578. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

