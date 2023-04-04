S. R. Schill & Associates Purchases 1,000 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 18,443.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

HYD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050,004 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.07.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

