S. R. Schill & Associates Purchases Shares of 6,023 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 83,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,234,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,266,000 after purchasing an additional 51,950 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 25,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.36.

Shares of NYSE CAG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.41. 2,586,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,438,910. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.49. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

