Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

BRW traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.25. 132,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,655. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.94.

Get Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRW. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,740,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 60,095 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 31,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on December 2, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.