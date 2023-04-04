Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
BRW traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.25. 132,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,655. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.94.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRW. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,740,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 60,095 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 31,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on December 2, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (BRW)
- C3.ai Stock Plummets: Kerrisdale Capital’s Latest Target
- These Inflation-Resistant Restaurant Stocks Have Yield and Value
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
- Should You Ride the Bullish Wave with Standex? Technicals Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.