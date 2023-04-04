Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.13

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.13 and last traded at C$2.12, with a volume of 1480384 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities lowered shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from a “speculative buy” rating to a “tender” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$2.75 to C$1.87 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Sabina Gold & Silver Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Sabina Gold & Silver Company Profile

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, Del, and Bath properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

