Safe Trading 14.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last seven days, Safe has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a market cap of $202.81 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be bought for about $9.73 or 0.00034465 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00155595 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00072710 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00039675 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000205 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000617 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 57.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 9.82332109 USD and is down -6.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

