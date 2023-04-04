Salomon & Ludwin LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up about 2.3% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned 0.25% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $18,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.54. 290,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,026. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.68. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

