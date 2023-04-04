SALT Price Tops $0.0362 on Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One SALT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0362 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. SALT has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and $17,676.83 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SALT has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007970 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00024792 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00029846 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00018065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003462 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,310.79 or 1.00073171 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (SALT) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.04136913 USD and is up 17.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $18,817.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

