SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) Trading 7.8% Higher

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.11 and last traded at $15.00. 436 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.
SBM Offshore Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average of $14.81.
SBM Offshore Company Profile
SBM Offshore NV is engaged in the provision of floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry. It operates through the Lease & Operate and Turnkey segments. The Lease & Operate segment is focused on all earned day-rates on long-term operating lease and operate contracts. The Turnkey segment consists of revenues from Turnkey supply contracts and after-sales services, which includes large production systems, large mooring systems, deep water export systems, fluid transfer systems, tanker loading and discharge terminals, design services and supply of special components, and proprietary designs and equipments.
