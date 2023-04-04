Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $56,000.

SCHF traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,769. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.48. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

