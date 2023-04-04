Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Reduced by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $48.25. 763,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,867. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.16. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $54.60. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

