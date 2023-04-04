Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.8% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 26,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,032,000 after purchasing an additional 15,874 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 131,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 29,619 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SCHA traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.42. 78,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.77.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

