Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Position Raised by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.10. 203,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,180. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.77. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $48.21.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

