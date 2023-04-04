Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.80-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.05 billion-$7.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.72 billion. Science Applications International also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.80-7.00 EPS.

Science Applications International Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $110.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.70. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $117.94.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 30.83%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Science Applications International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Institutional Trading of Science Applications International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

Featured Stories

