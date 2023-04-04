Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target Lowered to $118.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $121.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.80.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE:SAIC traded down $3.82 on Tuesday, hitting $106.68. The stock had a trading volume of 294,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,296. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $117.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.61 and its 200 day moving average is $104.44. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science Applications International

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 68.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,035,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,971,000 after buying an additional 825,670 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at $60,582,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,321,000 after buying an additional 491,167 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 45.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 613,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,125,000 after buying an additional 192,918 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 3,897.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after buying an additional 98,407 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.