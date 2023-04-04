Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.00

Shares of Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.14), with a volume of 28354 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.75 ($0.15).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of £19.83 million, a P/E ratio of -146.88 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 13.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 14.83.

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, sports and fitness enthusiasts, and the active lifestyle community. The company offers energy bars, gels, powders, and shots; hydration products, such as gels, tablets, and powders; recovery products; supplements; and vitamins.

