Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of STX traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,112,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.34. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $91.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 55.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.6% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.2% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 16,397 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.7% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

