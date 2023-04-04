Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial lowered Sealed Air from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.82.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Stock Performance

NYSE:SEE opened at $45.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.24. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $41.24 and a fifty-two week high of $69.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.04.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 254.05% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 23.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.