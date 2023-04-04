Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Price Target Raised to $107.00

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.17.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $95.57 on Tuesday. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $66.81 and a 12-month high of $103.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.52.

Insider Activity at Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $952.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.14 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $698,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $698,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $2,003,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,271.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Selective Insurance Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 79.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a New Jersey insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Featured Stories

