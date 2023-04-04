ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $52.04

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $52.04 and last traded at $52.16, with a volume of 34563 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SFBS. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.85.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The company had revenue of $177.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.50 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 42.44% and a return on equity of 20.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 24.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServisFirst Bancshares

In other news, Director James J. Filler purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.28 per share, with a total value of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,374,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,375,488.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServisFirst Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1,043.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

(Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.