Sfmg LLC Acquires 582 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 52.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America downgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.79.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.60. 732,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,522. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.57. The company has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.14%.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.