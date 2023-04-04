Sfmg LLC Buys New Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ITA traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.88. The stock had a trading volume of 505,592 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.06. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

