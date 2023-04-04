Sfmg LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7,300.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $643.50.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at $36,292,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded up $6.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $576.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,162. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $561.10 and a 200-day moving average of $545.24. The company has a market capitalization of $222.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $618.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.54 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

