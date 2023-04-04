Sfmg LLC Lowers Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Sfmg LLC decreased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,284 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

FPE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.97. 387,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,662,487. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average of $17.02.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

