Sfmg LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 454,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,929 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Sfmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sfmg LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $50,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,033,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,106,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 75,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.11. 19,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,933. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.68 and a 200 day moving average of $111.24. The firm has a market cap of $966.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $99.14 and a 12-month high of $126.17.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

