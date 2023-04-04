Sfmg LLC Reduces Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sfmg LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,890 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.88.

Boeing Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of BA stock traded down $5.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,845,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,252,837. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($7.69) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.