Sfmg LLC Sells 3,930 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Sfmg LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,429 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,851,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,596,000 after acquiring an additional 660,622 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,773,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 227.8% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 449,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,049,000 after acquiring an additional 312,505 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.21. 258,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,048. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $110.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.06.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

