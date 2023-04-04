Sfmg LLC Sells 5,757 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Sfmg LLC decreased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,757 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth about $54,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.36. The company had a trading volume of 99,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,806. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $53.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.10.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

