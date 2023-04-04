Sfmg LLC Sells 8,257 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Sfmg LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,257 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital comprises about 0.7% of Sfmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sfmg LLC owned 0.07% of Ares Capital worth $6,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.5% during the third quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp now owns 21,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 2.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.3% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

ARCC stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.03. The company had a trading volume of 799,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,574. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $22.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.77.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Ares Capital had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.74 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.65%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

