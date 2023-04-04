Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Price Target Cut to $1.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $1.75 to $1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Shapeways from $1.15 to $1.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shapeways Trading Down 7.5 %

NYSE:SHPW opened at $0.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57. Shapeways has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $2.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shapeways

Shapeways ( NYSE:SHPW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Shapeways had a negative net margin of 60.99% and a negative return on equity of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Shapeways will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shapeways by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 41,930 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shapeways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shapeways during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shapeways by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,099,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 458,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shapeways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Shapeways Company Profile

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.

