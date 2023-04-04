Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,575 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Shell by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 421,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,004,000 after acquiring an additional 92,431 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in shares of Shell by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 18,245 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in Shell by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 16,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.02) to GBX 3,000 ($37.26) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($34.29) to GBX 2,987 ($37.10) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,879.86.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.32. 2,819,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,133,011. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.11 and a 200-day moving average of $56.53. The stock has a market cap of $206.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $101.20 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.08%. Analysts expect that Shell plc will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.14%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

