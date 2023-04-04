Short Interest in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Declines By 5.0%

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,980,000 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the February 28th total of 11,560,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

American Well Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. American Well has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $641.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.42.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. American Well had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 97.73%. The business had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Well will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on American Well from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.20 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded American Well from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Well presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.28.

In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 136,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $326,899.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,327,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Well news, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 20,000 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,091,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 136,208 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $326,899.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,327,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,500 shares of company stock valued at $575,646. Corporate insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in American Well by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 400,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 134,195 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its position in American Well by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,070,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,997 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in American Well during the 2nd quarter worth $1,841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

