Short Interest in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Drops By 8.5%

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the February 28th total of 5,790,000 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

GNRC stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.53. 1,149,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,846. Generac has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $328.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Generac will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GNRC. Truist Financial downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Generac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.46.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $5,396,359.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 615,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,444,660.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freemont Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Generac by 7,470.5% in the 4th quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 56,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after buying an additional 55,655 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,162,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Generac by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,175 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Generac by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 769,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,426,000 after purchasing an additional 278,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

