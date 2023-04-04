Short Interest in JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Drops By 5.4%

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,200 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the February 28th total of 285,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,702.0 days.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

JCRRF stock opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.91. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $12.38.

Get JCR Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup upgraded JCR Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co, Ltd., a specialty pharmaceuticals company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, import and export, and sale of pharmaceutical products, regenerative medicines, and drug substances in Japan. It offers various therapeutic products, including GROWJECT used for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency and short stature; IZCARGO to treat Mucopolysaccharidosis type II; Agalsidase Beta BS I.V.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JCR Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCR Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.