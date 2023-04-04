Siacoin Price Reaches $0.0041 on Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $222.30 million and approximately $7.30 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,187.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.98 or 0.00329870 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00012049 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00075218 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.25 or 0.00561422 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.56 or 0.00452540 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,664,232,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

