Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Silk Road Medical from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Silk Road Medical from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Shares of SILK opened at $40.20 on Friday. Silk Road Medical has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $58.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.53. The company has a quick ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Activity

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $40.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.35 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 63.30% and a negative net margin of 39.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 2,373 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $113,263.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,943,903.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 5,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $209,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 149,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,263,617.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 2,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $113,263.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,483 shares in the company, valued at $6,943,903.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,515 shares of company stock valued at $12,102,837 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M.

