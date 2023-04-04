Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Shares Up 3.2%

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.49 and last traded at $6.45. 17,025 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 39,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on Skeena Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.
Skeena Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $504.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.36.
Skeena Resources Company Profile
Skeena Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration stage company. The firm focuses on developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
