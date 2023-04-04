Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Shares Up 3.2%

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.49 and last traded at $6.45. 17,025 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 39,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on Skeena Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

The company has a market cap of $504.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKE. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Skeena Resources by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,504,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,389 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,762,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,610 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Skeena Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $6,348,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,762,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,617,000 after acquiring an additional 458,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,925,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,881,000 after acquiring an additional 408,700 shares in the last quarter. 32.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skeena Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration stage company. The firm focuses on developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

