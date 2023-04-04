SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Desjardins

Desjardins started coverage on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CWYUF. CIBC increased their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.00.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages developing, leasing, constructing, owning and managing shopping centers, office buildings, high-rise and low-rise condominiums and rental residences, seniors’ housing, townhome units, self-storage rental facilities, and industrial facilities.

