SmartFi Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.02 Billion (SMTF)

SmartFi (SMTF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One SmartFi token can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001397 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SmartFi has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. SmartFi has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and $17,533.32 worth of SmartFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SmartFi Profile

SmartFi launched on September 16th, 2022. SmartFi’s total supply is 16,894,524 tokens. The official website for SmartFi is smartfi.com. SmartFi’s official Twitter account is @smartfiportal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SmartFi is https://reddit.com/r/smartfi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SmartFi is smartfiportal.medium.com.

SmartFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartFi is a cryptocurrency monetary system. It combines monetary policy with the freedoms of cryptocurrency to create self-sustaining open-lending platforms.”

