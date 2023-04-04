SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Insider Sells $769,525.00 in Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.81, for a total transaction of $769,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,301,022.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Meir Adest also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, February 15th, Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total value of $1,582,850.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total value of $1,579,800.00.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $5.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $292.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,466. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $306.86 and its 200-day moving average is $284.42. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.15 and a 12-month high of $375.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.