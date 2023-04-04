Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (SOMC) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on April 21st

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from Southern Michigan Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Southern Michigan Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SOMC stock opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. Southern Michigan Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.21. The company has a market cap of $86.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.29.

Southern Michigan Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers individuals, businesses, institutions, and government agencies a range of commercial banking services which include deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services. It also provides time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit services, and automated teller machine services.

