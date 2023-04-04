SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Etfidea LLC

Etfidea LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $585,000. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded down $2.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $333.27. 1,414,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,869,106. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $286.62 and a 1 year high of $354.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $331.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.65.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

