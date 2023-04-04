SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lessened its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,894 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises approximately 2.0% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $5,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter worth $79,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 369.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.4% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,632. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.75. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $40.19.

