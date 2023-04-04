SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by R.P. Boggs & Co.

R.P. Boggs & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 9.7% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.2% during the third quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $187.45. 3,297,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,277,589. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $187.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.10 and a 200-day moving average of $167.54.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.