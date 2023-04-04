SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Cut by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 2.1% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $3.28 on Tuesday, reaching $187.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,601,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,294,768. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $188.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.54.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

